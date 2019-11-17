LPD: 5 arrested, 2 officers injured during incident at Kohl’s late Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Five people were arrested in connection to a theft at a South Lubbock department store late Saturday evening.

Two Lubbock Police officers were also injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. at Kohl’s, located in the 3300 block of 98th Street.

According to a police report, officers were called to the store in response to a reported theft in progress.

A store employee told LPD that a group of individuals were in the store who were previously observed stealing merchandise.

The employee said they fled the store via the fire exit during the previous theft and into a get-away vehicle.

Officers surrounded the store and waited for the suspects to exit.

The police report said the suspects were observed stacking merchandise by a fire exit.

One of suspects, identified as a the get-away driver, exited the store and was detained by officers.

Police said a short time later, the four other suspects were observed attempting to leave a fire exit with merchandise.

Upon seeing officers, two fled back into the store and the other two ran outside.

LPD said all four suspects were eventually apprehended but resisted arrest, which lead to the officers being injured.

The officers were taken to University Medical Center where they were treated and released.

One of the suspects had a firearm, the report stated.

Orlando Trillo, 17, Mark Lomeli, 19, Pete Rojas, 18 and Jose Ramirez, 21 were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Trillo was charged with engaging in organized crime, robbery and evading arrest/detention.

Lomeli was charged with engaging in organized crime and robbery.

Rojas was charged with engaging in organized crime, robbery, resisting arrested and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Ramirez was charged with engaging in organized crime, robbery and resisting arrested. He is also on hold for immigration/customs.

The fifth suspect, a juvenile, was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.