LUBBOCK, Texas — A 5-year-old was seriously injured Sunday after being shot by their 3-year-old sibling, according to a tweet by the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of East Rice Street, the tweet said.

Officers are responding to a call for service in the 1100 block of E Rice Street where a 3 year old shot a 5 year old sibling. 5 year old has serious injuries and was transported by EMS to UMC. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) February 28, 2021

The child was taken by EMS to University Medical Center, per LPD.

