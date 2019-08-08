LPD: Additional arrests made in July 2 carjacking that left one man seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Brandon Cruz, 30, and Joseph Sanchez, 33, are now in custody and charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the July 2nd carjacking that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries. Cruz and Sanchez are the second and third suspects to be charged.

Early on in the investigation, 26-year-old Paublo Reyes was identified as a possible suspect. By 4 p.m. on July 2nd, LPD Crime Suppression investigators located Reyes in the 1500 block of 38th Street. Reyes was brought in for questioning and based on information gathered by detectives, an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was issued and Reyes was taken into custody.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. on July 2nd, the Lubbock Police Department received a report that a male had been shot in the 1300 block of 50th Street. Officers arrived on scene and located 41-year-old Michael McCoy with a gunshot wound.

Officers were advised McCoy was stopped at a light at University Avenue and 50th Street when two armed Hispanic males got into his pickup truck and forced him to drive to an ATM in the 1300 block of 50th. Once there, McCoy attempted to run away. Shots were fired and McCoy was struck. The suspects then left the area in the victim’s pickup truck. The truck was later recovered.

Investigators with LPD’s Persons Crimes Unit, LPD’s Crime Suppression Unit, and the Texas Anti-Gang Center began investigating the aggravated robbery.

This case remains under investigation.

(This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.)