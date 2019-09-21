LPD: Airsoft gun confiscated from teenager at the South Plains Fair Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:



Today [Saturday], our officers received numerous calls regarding a teenager walking around with a gun in his waistband at the South Plains Fair. Officers quickly located the teenager and confiscated the pictured airsoft gun. The airsoft gun was inoperable, however, the blaze orange tip had been removed making it very realistic looking.

Parents, please don’t let your kids remove these orange tips from these replica guns. It can create a very dangerous situation.

We want to encourage everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.



