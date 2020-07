LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department and Emergency Medical Services were called to the report of a stabbing in the 6300 block of Elgin Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a victim was transported by EMS with serious injuries.

According to LPD, at 12:50 p.m., the victim’s coworker reported that someone had been stabbed. Police said a suspect fled northbound.

A photojournalist was working to get more information at the time of this report. Please check back for updates.