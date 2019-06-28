LPD and Fire Department cracking down on fireworks

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire are cracking down on firework violators, with officers issuing citations over $1,000.

“It’s one of those things where you have people blatantly disregarding the law,” said Tiffany Taylor, Lubbock Police Department.

Last year, 12 citations were handed out for possession of fireworks within the city limits, but that number could go up with Independence Day around the corner. Both departments are working together to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“We average about 10 incidents a year,” said Steve Holland, a Division Chief for Lubbock Fire Department. “Last year, I think one of those cost around $112,000 worth of damages, and put about eight million dollars properties at risk.”

If caught, violators will be asked to relinquish their fireworks to Lubbock Fire, which will have them safely destroyed as fireworks are only allowed in Lubbock County.