LPD and local theaters increasing security for ‘Joker’ opening weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — The film “Joker” opened this weekend nationwide, and for many, it has caused some major concerns for security.

The fears are driven in part by the 2012 shooting at the Century 16 theater in Aurora, Colorado that killed 12 during a showing of another Batman related film “The Dark Knight Rises”.

Thursday night, a Cinemark theater in Huntington Beach, California closed its doors due to a “credible threat”. Lubbock Police said they’re on high alert.

“We’re gonna have officers in the theater, outisde the theater, and we’re gonna be in constant communication with our routine patrol,” said LPD’s Ray Mendoza.

Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse said they’ll allow moviegoers to wear costumes, but they should expect to be searched upon entry.

AMC and Landmark theater chains banned all masks to give customers a chance to enjoy the film’s “cinematic achievement”.

“We know that there are a lot of soft targets in the city and we’re well aware of that,” said Mendoza. “So we try to do everything we can to address those issues and security concerns that are out there.”

“Joker” earned $3.3 million at the box office on its opening night.