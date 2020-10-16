LPD announces arrest of Lubbock man for burglary — and woman for hindering

Images of and Frances Garza Isaiah Anthony Lara from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police announced the arrest of a 20-year-old man on Thursday evening.

The following is a statement from LPD:

LPD Makes Arrest

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers, Crime Suppression, and K9 unit, with the U.S. Marshal’s, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Anthony Lara at approximately 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 110 block of 43rd Street.

Lara was arrested for two outstanding burglary of a building felony warrants. In addition, 20-year-old Frances Garza was also arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a felon.

Police previously said, “Lara has additional outstanding felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.” He was wanted for vehicle burglaries on October 11.

Police also previously said officers were called to Hawthorne Suites, 4923 Marsha Sharp Freeway, for complaints of vehicle burglaries. Officers saw three suspects who then ran off.

The three came back to the area in a vehicle, police said.

“A suspect vehicle was found to contain a large amount of stolen property, including several firearms,” police said.

John Castillo, 18, and Frances Garza, 20, were arrested. But Lara was able to run again and get away until arrest on Thursday.