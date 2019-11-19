1  of  3
LPD announces arrest of man involved in the drive-by shooting of 6-year-old boy

(via the Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police have made two arrests in a Nov. 15 drive-by shooting.

Edward L. Munoz, 23, was arrested on five unrelated warrants the evening of Nov. 18. Today, investigators served Munoz with an aggravated assault warrant for his involvement in the drive-by shooting.

Dezarey Ramos, 22, was arrested the evening of Nov. 17 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Lubbock County Detention Center.

Munoz and Ramos are being held on a $500,000 bond each.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 5000 block of 38th Street officers responded to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned a six-year-old male had been shot.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the scene and continues to investigate. 

(This is a press release from LPD)

