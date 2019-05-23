LPD announces arrest of man wanted since April for domestic violence

Images of William Theodore Bradley provided by Lubbock Police.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department announced the man officers have been searching for since April for continuing domestic violence was arrested in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

According to a May 5 press release, 39-year-old William Theodore Bradley had a warrant issued for his arrest.

The Lubbock Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force teamed up to search for Bradley, as stated in the release.

