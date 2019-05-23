Local News

LPD announces arrest of man wanted since April for domestic violence

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:28 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department announced the man officers have been searching for since April for continuing domestic violence was arrested in Greenwood Village, Colorado. 

According to a May 5 press release, 39-year-old William Theodore Bradley had a warrant issued for his arrest. 

The Lubbock Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force teamed up to search for Bradley, as stated in the release. 

