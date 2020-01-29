LPD announces retirement of Assistant Chief Jerry Brewer

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:



After more than 31 years of service to the Lubbock community, Bureau of Operations Assistant Chief Jerry Brewer is set to retire from the Lubbock Police Department Friday.

Brewer moved to Lubbock in 1986 to further his education at the Texas Tech University School of Law after graduating from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. In 1988, he was hired by the Lubbock Police Department.

Brewer is a graduate of the 25th session of the D.E.A. Drug Unit Commander Academy and the 243rd session of the FBI National Academy. He holds a Master Peace Officer Certificate with the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement.

During his tenure at LPD, Brewer served as an officer in the Field Services Bureau and investigator in the Special Operations Division assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Lubbock Regional Task Force. Supervisory assignments included Patrol, Juvenile/Person Crimes sections, Training Academy, Special Operations and Administration. He has held the rank of assistant chief since 2012. Brewer also served as interim police chief in 2015 and in 2019.

Brewer said of his upcoming retirement, “I have been honored to serve a great community and I am forever grateful and appreciative for the opportunities and relationships during my career.”

(News release from news release from the Lubbock Police Department)