LPD: Arrest made following overnight SWAT callout

Lubbock SWAT Officers responded to a scene in the 3100 block of Avenue N regarding a woman and her children being held in their residence.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m. Feb. 2, LPD received a 911 call indicating that Henry Palomo III was holding Ashly Rodriguez and five juveniles in a room in their residence threatening to kill them with a gun.

After setting up a perimeter around the residence, a SWAT call out was initiated and negotiators attempted to make contact with Rodriguez. SWAT Officers used the PA system in the Ballistic Engineered Armored Response Vehicle (BEAR) to attempt contact with Palomo. Palomo came to the front door, left the residence and complied with commands. He was taken into custody and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

Officers searched and located the residence for the firearm Palomo had in his possession previously. It was found to be stolen in a vehicle burglary in 2015.

Palomo was booked on the following charges:

· Aggravated Assault

· Theft of a Firearm

· Unlawful Restraint

· Three Misdemeanor Warrants

