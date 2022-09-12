The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:



LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock.

Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

Lubbock Police responded to an assist EMS call in the 2800 block of 37th Street at 8:10 a.m. on September 11th, where they located 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga with serious injuries. Zuniga was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a physical altercation occurred between Zuniga and Vidales on September 10th. Based off of these details, an arrest warrant was issued for Vidales.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

2800 block of 37th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

Sammy Vidales (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

