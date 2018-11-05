LPD: Arrest made in connection to weekend commercial burglaries

(Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Thanks to quick action and GPS tracking of a stolen vehicle, Lubbock Police Department officers arrested 24-year-old Nicholas Espinoza for two commercial burglaries, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and an outstanding felony warrant.



Around midnight on November 4th, officers responded to an alarm down call for Hillard Office Solutions located at 160 Slaton Highway. Officers quickly arrived on scene and discovered someone broke into the business, stole property and a company vehicle.



With an employee’s help, officers were able to use the stolen vehicle’s GPS tracking to determine the suspect’s current location. Officers spotted the vehicle in the 5700 block of 50th Street and made a traffic stop.



Espinoza was driving the stolen vehicle and was found to be in possession of multiple stolen items. It was determined some of the stolen items belonged to the Hydraulic Shop located at 4315 Idalou Road that had just been burglarized.



Espinoza was arrested on scene for the stolen vehicle and the two burglaries of Hillard Office Solutions and the Hydraulic Shop. It is possible that Espinoza could face additional charges related to other commercial burglaries.

