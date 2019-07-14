LPD: Arrest made in fatal shooting Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

19-year-old Felix Joseph Alonzo is now in custody and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 67-year-old Larry Fawver.

On July 13th at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 5600 block of 122nd Street. Officers located Fawver and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Multiple LPD officers and investigators with the Metro Special Crimes Unit arrived on scene to immediately begin an investigation. Alonzo was identified early as a suspect and was taken into custody at UMC after Lubbock Sheriff’s Office responded to an unrelated single vehicle crash that occurred at County Road 7500 and Highway 87. An arrest warrant for Alonzo was obtained early this morning.

This case remains under investigation by the Metro Special Crimes Unit. Investigators urge anyone with information on this case to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

