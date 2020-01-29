LPD: Arrest made in November aggravated robbery case

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Lubbock Police Officers, Persons Crimes and Crime Suppression, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested Ricardo Real Jr. on a warrant for his involvement in a November aggravated robbery/aggravated kidnapping at Bada Bing Game Room, 5001 Avenue Q.

At approximately 11 p.m. Nov. 6, Real entered the game room with a gun and demanded money from Henry Palomo, 46. Palomo then pulled a handgun on Real, who then grabbed a second victim, Isabel Vasquez, 60, and used her as a hostage. Palomo and Real started fighting, and Palomo was shot in the arm during the altercation. Vasquez used a mop to beat Real while the altercation continued. Real then fled the location.

On Jan. 27, Real was arrested after officers recognized him as a passenger in a vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle failed to stop, instead driving to the 100 block of Avenue T. Real and other individuals in the vehicle fled on foot. Real was apprehended after a foot pursuit that led into a residence in the 200 block of Avenue T. As part of the investigation, a stolen firearm was located inside the vehicle.

Real was arrested on the following charges:

· Aggravated Robbery Warrant

· Theft of a Firearm

· Evading on Foot

