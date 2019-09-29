LPD: Arrest made in overnight murder investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Adrian R. Castillo, 34, is now in custody charged with the murder of 36-year-old George “Thomas” Garcia Jr. Castillo was arrested at approximately 8:00 a.m. this morning by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and transported to Lubbock County Detention Center by LPD officers.

LPD and TAG investigators responded to a shots fired call at 11:56 p.m. on September 28 in the 7500 block of I-27. Garcia was transported to UMC by EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were able to quickly identify Castillo as the suspected shooter. Investigators were able to secure a warrant for his arrest with the charge of murder.

Castillo is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center with a bond set at $200,000. This murder remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.



(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)