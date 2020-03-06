LPD: Arrest made in pharmacy robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives located and arrested a subject responsible for a robbery that occurred shortly before 10:15 a.m. at 2424 50th Street.

Officers identified 26-year-old Ryan Espinosa as the suspect, and located him outside of a residence in the 8100 block of Vernon Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. Officers served a search warrant for the residence this afternoon.

Espinosa, dressed in a black hoodie and a bandana covering his face, entered the pharmacy with a weapon. He demanded pharmaceutical narcotics, the pharmacist complied and Espinosa left the building.

The building was placed on a short lockdown as officers searched the building.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

