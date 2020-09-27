LPD: Arrest made in Saturday night murder

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

James Leroy Hernandez
(Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a call referencing shots fired that occurred shortly after 8:15 p.m. Sept. 26 in the area of the 500 block of 50th Street.

Upon arrival, Lubbock Police Officers located 40-year-old Raymond Hernandez unresponsive with a single gunshot wound. Raymond was transported by EMS to University Medical Center, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators discovered that brothers Raymond Hernandez and 38-year-old James Leroy Hernandez were arguing while on 50th Street. Raymond was walking down the street while James followed him in a vehicle. In the 500 block, James shot Raymond from the vehicle and fled the scene.

Overnight, investigators obtained a murder warrant for James Leroy Hernandez. James turned himself in to Lubbock Police Officers at the Lubbock County Detention Center at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sept. 27. He was booked and is being held on $300,000 bond.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar