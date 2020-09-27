LPD: Arrest made in Saturday night murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a call referencing shots fired that occurred shortly after 8:15 p.m. Sept. 26 in the area of the 500 block of 50th Street.

Upon arrival, Lubbock Police Officers located 40-year-old Raymond Hernandez unresponsive with a single gunshot wound. Raymond was transported by EMS to University Medical Center, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators discovered that brothers Raymond Hernandez and 38-year-old James Leroy Hernandez were arguing while on 50th Street. Raymond was walking down the street while James followed him in a vehicle. In the 500 block, James shot Raymond from the vehicle and fled the scene.

Overnight, investigators obtained a murder warrant for James Leroy Hernandez. James turned himself in to Lubbock Police Officers at the Lubbock County Detention Center at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sept. 27. He was booked and is being held on $300,000 bond.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)