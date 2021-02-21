LPD arrest man Saturday after vehicle stolen, pursuit and crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested after stealing a vehicle from a hotel, leading officers on a high-speed chase, crashing into another vehicle and then abandoning the stolen vehicle on Saturday, according to multiple police reports.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to a hotel in the 4400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway around 7:30 a.m. in reference to an automobile theft.

The victim said she last saw the vehicle parked outside the hotel around 6:00 p.m. Friday.

A second report said Saturday around 4:00 p.m. an officer spotted the stolen vehicle parked at a convenience store in the 6500 block of University Avenue.

The officer began following the vehicle through the parking lot and then eastbound on 66th Street.

The report said the stolen vehicle then turned southbound on Avenue W. At this point, the officer turned on his lights, siren and advised the driver to stop.

The vehicle did not stop and the driver took off at high speed.

The stolen vehicle then turned westbound onto the South Loop 289 frontage road and then went under the University Avenue turnaround.

The report said the vehicle drove onto a curb to avoid two other vehicles stopped for eastbound traffic.

Officers continued to pursue the vehicle through the Southgate neighborhood on several streets.

The vehicle then went north on University Avenue and drove between two other vehicles striking one and causing damage.

The stolen vehicle then continued northbound.

The pursuing officers stopped the chase at this point due to risk to the public, a report said.

A short time later, another officer located the stolen vehicle abandoned in the 2700 block of 57th Street. The officer also reported a potential suspect in the 2700 block of 56th Street.

The subject was detained, handcuffed and questioned by officers. He denied any involvement with the vehicle.

But after talking to witnesses in the neighborhood and reviewing security video from the convenience store officers were able to identify the suspect.

Elijah Cane Benavides, 24, was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

According to jail records, Benavides was charged with evading in vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, theft under $100, failure to leave information and driving a vehicle in unsafe conditions.

He was held Sunday on bonds totaling $19,000.