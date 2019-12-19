LPD arrested suspect for aggravated assault on Peace Officer

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department made an arrest in the incident involving the aggravated assault of a police officer, according to LPD.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Lubbock Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation shortly after 6 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 900 block of East Emory Street.

The driver of the subject vehicle, later identified as 37-year-old Aaron Pulley, did not immediately pull over. Pulley eventually complied by stopping at the Emory Apartments, located at 924 E. Emory St., a gated apartment complex. The officer requested an additional officer to respond due to the original non-compliance.

Upon the second officer’s arrival, the first officer signaled for the second officer to position their vehicle in front of Pulley’s vehicle to prevent him from fleeing due to the subject putting his vehicle in drive.

As the second officer attempted to position their vehicle in front of Pulley’s vehicle, the subject fled, striking the rear of the officer’s vehicle. The second officer exited their vehicle and discharged their firearm at the vehicle. Rounds struck Pulley’s vehicle, however, none struck Pulley.

Pulley continued to flee the scene, striking a metal security gate as he left the parking lot. Both officers pursued Pulley eastbound on East Emory Street and continued southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The pursuit ended when Pulley struck a private citizen’s vehicle and a natural gas meter, causing a gas leak. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was temporarily closed as Lubbock Fire Rescue and Atmos Energy responded to the gas leak.

Pulley was taken into custody and EMS responded for injuries unrelated to the firearm discharge. Pulley was transported to UMC, medically cleared and transported to Lubbock County Detention Center.

He was booked on the following charges:

· Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

· Evading Arrest

· Criminal Mischief

· Misdemeanor Traffic Violations

The second officer who discharged their firearm has been placed on administrative leave and a firearms review board will review the case, per Lubbock Police Department policy.

The circumstances around this incident are under investigation by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.

Near East 2nd and MLK Boulevard (Nexstar/Staff)

Near East 2nd and MLK Boulevard (Nexstar/Staff)