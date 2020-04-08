LPD arrests teen in aggravated robbery

RELATED STORY: Robbery victim Tuesday night was robbery perpetrator a year ago, police said

(This is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 19-year-old Devin Salazar today for his involvement in a May 31, 2019, aggravated robbery.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. May 31, 2019, two suspects entered the convenience store while the employee was in the back of the business restocking items. The employee came to the front of the store after hearing the suspects enter. One suspect pointed the firearm he brought with him at the employee. The second suspect, Salazar, walked around the front register and took money. Both suspects left the convenience store.

Salazar was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a felony aggravated robbery warrant.

