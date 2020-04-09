LPD arrests three for April 3 double murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police have made three arrests related to the April 4 murders of 17-year-old Mia Altamirano and 20-year-old Michael Bean, and injuries to two other victims.

Just before 2 a.m. April 4, Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of 49th Street. Based on the investigation, 20-year-old Ricky Clardy Jr. and 18-year-old Malachi Gibson approached the front door of the apartment and were met by the four victims at the door. A verbal argument ensued and Clardy discharged multiple rounds from a firearm, striking the four victims. Clardy and Gibson fled the scene in a suspect vehicle.

Altamirano and Michael Bean were found by officers outside the residence with life-threatening injuries. Two additional juvenile victims were located with non-life-threatening injuries. All four victims were transported by EMS to University Medical Center. Altamirano and Michael Bean were pronounced deceased at UMC.

Clardy was previously incarcerated at the Lubbock County Detention Center for a felony parole violation and a felony arson warrant. A murder warrant has been added to his charges. Gibson was taken into custody by Lubbock Police Officers for his involvement in the murders. He was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

In addition, Janda-Lee Roberson was arrested for failure to report a felony and also booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

