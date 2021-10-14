Metro Unit arrests second man for August deadly drive-by

(NEWS RELEASE) LUBBOCK, Texas -– The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit made a second arrest for the drive-by shooting of 39-year-old Seattle Salazar that occurred at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue U on August 9.

24-year-old Jesus Tijerina was arrested for murder after turning himself in at the Texas/Mexico border on Wednesday, October 13. His arrest comes after 21-year-old Tazmin Paul was arrested for murder at approximately 11:30 p.m. August 10 in the 1900 block of East Cornell Street.

Image of Tazmin Paul from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Through the continued course of this investigation it was revealed Tijerina was the driver in this shooting in addition to further involvement.

On August 9, Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call at 11:26 p.m. August 9, and found a man deceased in the street. The investigation indicated Paul shot at Salazar from a ‘90s model Chevrolet Suburban. Salazar was pronounced deceased on scene.

Tijerina is in the process of being extradited back to Lubbock County.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

(This is a news release from LPD)