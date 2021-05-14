LPD arrests 11 in prostitution operation

Photos courtesy of the Lubbock County Sherrif’s Office

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation on May 7. The operation resulted in 11 arrests for prostitution, soliciting prostitution and other offenses.

  • Adrian Rodriquez Castillo, 35 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Glen Allan Morgan, 59 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Manuel Alejandro Flores, 40 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Mario Arcos III, 26 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Viclencia Lizabeth Doss, 19 years old
    • Prostitution
  • Shon Larry Ross, 47 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Miguel Rodriguez Ortega, 36 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Derek R. Washington, 28 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
    • Possession of a Controlled Substance – Penalty Group 2
  • Michael Diaz, 27 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
    • Possession of a Controlled Substance – Penalty Group 2
  • Isaac Rene Diaz, 32 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Amber Renee Rodriguez, 24 years old
    • Prostitution
    • 3 LPD Warrants

