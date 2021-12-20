LPD arrests 15-year-old for shooting at South Plains Mall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
South Plains Mall shots fired

South Plains Mall (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

A 15 year-old is in custody in connection with the Sunday evening shooting at the South Plains Mall.

Officers received reports of shots fired on Sunday, December 19th, at 5:35 p.m. inside the mall. Upon arrival, officers, along with mall security, were able to evacuate the stores and building and determine the shots were fired in a common area of the building.

Two individuals suffered minor injuries. One person suffered a graze wound from a bullet, while the other individual suffered injuries while leaving the scene.

The 15 year-old was taken into custody in the 6600 block of Avenue U around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, December 20th.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two juveniles who knew each other.

The 15 year-old is charged with Aggravated Assault. He was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar