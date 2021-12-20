LPD arrests 15-year-old for shooting at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

A 15 year-old is in custody in connection with the Sunday evening shooting at the South Plains Mall.

Officers received reports of shots fired on Sunday, December 19th, at 5:35 p.m. inside the mall. Upon arrival, officers, along with mall security, were able to evacuate the stores and building and determine the shots were fired in a common area of the building.

Two individuals suffered minor injuries. One person suffered a graze wound from a bullet, while the other individual suffered injuries while leaving the scene.

The 15 year-old was taken into custody in the 6600 block of Avenue U around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, December 20th.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two juveniles who knew each other.

The 15 year-old is charged with Aggravated Assault. He was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.