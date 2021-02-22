LPD arrests 20 in prostitution sting

Pictures from the Lubbock Police Department.

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Amarillo Police Department conducted a two-day prostitution operation, Feb. 11-12. The operation resulted in 20 arrests for prostitution, soliciting prostitution, soliciting prostitution of a minor and other offenses.

Alexis Giovanni Navarro, 23 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Justin Ashley Doyle, 45 years old Soliciting Prostitution of a Minor Possession Of Marijuana

Donovan Scott Navarrette, 33 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Justin Tyrel Armstrong, 33 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Candice Marie Peterson, 29 years old Prostitution

Justin Charles Mcinroe, 48 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Amber Lynn Jones, 24 years old Prostitution

Joshua Aaron Colwell, 32 years old Soliciting Prostitution Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Michelle Lynn Dorsey, 39 years old Prostitution

Daniel Reina, 58 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Gadiel Esteves, 19 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Fabian Saul Coronado, 38 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Florence Eva Brantley, 43 years old Prostitution

Omar Francisco Garcia-Terrazas, 40 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Antuan Diondre Smith, 39 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Ashley AnnaMarie Roe, 32 years old Prostitution

Michael Todd Hardin, 39 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Donna Michelle Smith, 44 years old Prostitution LPD Warrant

Ludwin Joel Guevara, 55 years old Soliciting Prostitution

Terrence Terrell Jackson, 41 years old Soliciting Prostitution 4 LPD Warrants LSO Warrant



