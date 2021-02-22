LPD arrests 20 in prostitution sting

Pictures from the Lubbock Police Department.

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Amarillo Police Department conducted a two-day prostitution operation, Feb. 11-12. The operation resulted in 20 arrests for prostitution, soliciting prostitution, soliciting prostitution of a minor and other offenses.

  • Alexis Giovanni Navarro, 23 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Justin Ashley Doyle, 45 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution of a Minor
    • Possession Of Marijuana
  • Donovan Scott Navarrette, 33 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Justin Tyrel Armstrong, 33 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Candice Marie Peterson, 29 years old
    • Prostitution
  • Justin Charles Mcinroe, 48 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Amber Lynn Jones, 24 years old
    • Prostitution
  • Joshua Aaron Colwell, 32 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
    • Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warrant
  • Michelle Lynn Dorsey, 39 years old
    • Prostitution
  • Daniel Reina, 58 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Gadiel Esteves, 19 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Fabian Saul Coronado, 38 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Florence Eva Brantley, 43 years old
    • Prostitution
  • Omar Francisco Garcia-Terrazas, 40 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Antuan Diondre Smith, 39 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Ashley AnnaMarie Roe, 32 years old
    • Prostitution
  • Michael Todd Hardin, 39 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Donna Michelle Smith, 44 years old
    • Prostitution
    • LPD Warrant
  • Ludwin Joel Guevara, 55 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
  • Terrence Terrell Jackson, 41 years old
    • Soliciting Prostitution
    • 4 LPD Warrants
    • LSO Warrant

