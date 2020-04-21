LPD arrests 4 after shots fired call

Images of Kenaris Jermon Jackson, Bernadette Cooper, Dante Devon Willard, and Gregory Reynold Murray from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release by the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police officers responded to a shots fired call on April 21 around 12:23 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Baylor Street which resulted in four arrests.

The caller stated there was a large group of individuals in the area when an altercation occurred and shots were fired. The DPS helicopter was in the area and noticed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

An LPD officer attempted to stop the suspects in the 2900 block of East 7th Street, but the two suspects fled inside a residence.

The officer followed the suspects inside the residence, and was able to arrest the two suspects from the vehicle and two suspects he located inside the residence. While conducting a sweep of the residence for other occupants, the officer saw a stolen gun, narcotics and paraphernalia. A search warrant was obtained and additional evidence associated with the trafficking of narcotics was located.

The four individuals arrested were:

Kenaris Jackson, 24

Possession of Stolen Firearm,

Possession of Marijuana,

Evading Arrest

Dante Willard, 22

Possession of Stolen Firearm,

Possession of Marijuana,

Evading Arrest

Bernadette Cooper, 51

Possession of Stolen Firearm,

Possession of Marijuana,

Outstanding warrant

​​Gregory Murray, 55

Possession of Stolen Firearm,

Possession of Marijuana,

Outstanding warrant

(This is a press release by LPD)