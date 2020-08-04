LPD arrests 7 in prostitution sting

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. On Friday, July 31, Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation in the area of 50th Street and Avenue Q which resulted in seven arrests:

  • Lupe Munoz, 45
    • prostitution
  • Gavin Limon, 20
    • Prostitution
  • William Jolly 64
    • Prostitution
  • Daniel Jara, 48
    • Prostitution
  • Blwu Liz, 26
    • Prostitution
  • Chris Skiles, 46
    • Prostitution/ Poss of CS 1-5 grams
  • Anselmo Torres, 25
    • Prostitution/ LPD warrant

