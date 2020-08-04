LPD arrests 7 in prostitution sting

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. On Friday, July 31, Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation in the area of 50th Street and Avenue Q which resulted in seven arrests:
- Lupe Munoz, 45
- prostitution
- Gavin Limon, 20
- Prostitution
- William Jolly 64
- Prostitution
- Daniel Jara, 48
- Prostitution
- Blwu Liz, 26
- Prostitution
- Chris Skiles, 46
- Prostitution/ Poss of CS 1-5 grams
- Anselmo Torres, 25
- Prostitution/ LPD warrant