LPD arrests driver in crash that killed 19-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit obtained an arrest warrant today for 30-year-old Gabriel Zerrata, the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe in a fatal crash that occurred Jan. 16.

Zerrata was located by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and taken into custody without incident. Zerrata was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a Manslaughter warrant and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Jan 16 in the 2400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road when a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Zerrata, was traveling northbound in the 400 block of University Avenue and a passenger car, driven by 19-year-old Jessica Helmers, was traveling eastbound in the 2500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway along the eastbound access road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection of University Avenue and the access road.

Zerrata was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. Helmers was pronounced deceased on scene.