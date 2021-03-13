LPD arrests juvenile in Friday murder

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has made an arrest in murder that occurred shortly before 1:45 p.m. March 12 at the Edge Apartments, located at 223 Indiana Ave.

Further investigation has found that four juveniles, including the victim, 16-year-old Jamin Sanchez, were traveling in a vehicle near the Edge Apartments. One of the juveniles from the vehicle recognized a 16-year-old juvenile walking near the apartments as someone who was recently involved in assaulting a friend or family member.

Sanchez and one of the juveniles exited the vehicle to confront the suspect walking near the apartments. An altercation occurred, but Sanchez was not the primary aggressor. The suspect drew a handgun and shot several rounds, striking Sanchez. The suspect fled the scene on foot, while the three juvenile occupants of the vehicle fled the scene in the vehicle they arrived in.

Investigators from the Metro Unit and Texas Anti-Gang Center identified the 16-year-old shooter, who was taken into custody without incident by TAG investigators shortly after 6 p.m. March 13 in the 300 block of 77th Street. He was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

