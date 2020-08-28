LPD arrests juvenile in Walk-Ons robbery

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Crime Suppression Unit arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for the aggravated robbery that occurred on August 28 just after 12:30 a.m. at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, located at 2630 West Loop 289.

The armed juvenile suspect approached the locked front door and immediately smashed the glass to enter the restaurant. The suspect then held two employees at gunpoint until the safe was open and stole the money inside.

The juvenile was transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.