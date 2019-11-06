LPD: Arrests made in recent aggravated robbery case

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:



Two arrests were made in response to outstanding Lubbock Police Department aggravated robbery warrants thanks to collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies.

On Oct. 27, Lubbock Sheriff’s Office (LSO) deputies were called to a location outside the city limits in reference to an individual that was located in a cotton field by a passerby. The victim, Altha Williams, indicated he was beaten, bound and kidnapped by Marcques Reeder, 30, and Jessica Pena, 34. The suspects stole the victim’s vehicle and transported him inside that vehicle to a location near Shallowater, where they dumped him in a cotton field.

The victim stated that the incident began in the 4100 block of 32nd Street. LSO deputies coordinated with Lubbock Police officers to locate the original crime scene.

Lubbock Police located the stolen vehicle several hours later. The suspects were not located at that time.

Lubbock Police Department Person Crimes detectives began investigating the case and were able to obtain Aggravated Robbery warrants for each of the suspects on Oct. 29. Two days later, the suspects were located and arrested by U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, LSO SWAT and Lubbock Police.

