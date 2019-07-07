LPD: Arrests made in Saturday night home invasion, murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:



Kyi Baker, 20, and a 14-year-old male are in custody and charged with the murder of 49-year-old Robert Dendy Saturday night.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. on July 6th, the Lubbock Police Department received reports that two males were attempting to break into a home in the 4700 block of Auburn Street. Officers were advised a nearby neighbor, Robert Dendy, confronted the suspects in an alley and was shot by one of the suspects before they fled the area.

Dendy was taken by EMS to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

LPD patrol officers were able to quickly identify the suspects. By 10:30 p.m., less than two hours after the original call, officers located Baker and the 14-year-old at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of 11th Street.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continued to investigate the shooting throughout the night. Based on that investigation, it appears the two suspects specifically targeted the home they were breaking into. By 6 a.m. on July 7th, both Baker and the juvenile were charged with murder.

The case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Kyi Baker

(Photo provided by the Lubbock County Detention Center)

