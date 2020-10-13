LPD arrests man for attempted kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers located and arrested 44-year-old Israel Edward Martinez for attempted aggravated kidnapping at approximately 5:45 p.m. Oct. 12 at Tech Inn, located at 3107 Clovis Road.

Around 11 a.m. Oct. 11, 20-year old Chaya Feazell indicated she was walking in the 4100 block of 58th Street when Martinez offered her a ride. Feazell declined the offer, and Martinez grabbed onto her and held a weapon, later identified as a tire iron, against her side while ordering her to get into his vehicle.

Feazell managed to take the tire iron from Martinez and swung at him. Martinez then slammed her to the ground and pinned her as she reached for her phone. A witness stopped when they saw the altercation, and Martinez ran toward his vehicle.

Martinez was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is being held on $150,000 bond.