LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested 37-year-old Joshua Ray Sanchez for a March 20 aggravated robbery at the Murphy’s Express Gas Station in the 700 block of 19th Street.

Read the full release by LPD below:

The Lubbock Police Department made an arrest today in an aggravated robbery of the Murphy’s Express Gas Station, located at 705 19th Street.

On March 20 at 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Murphy’s Express. Through the initial investigation, officers determined that a male who frequents the business regularly entered to purchase gas, and left. Later, the suspect reentered the gas station, and demanded money from the employee with a firearm. The suspect then fled.

Through further investigation, officers in the Major Crimes Unit were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Joshua Ray Sanchez. Today at approximately 9:48 a.m., Crime Suppression Unit officers took Sanchez into custody at the Coronado Inn, located at 501 N. Interstate 27.

Sanchez was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, and is being held on $75,000 bond.