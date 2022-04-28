LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock police responded to a disturbance call overnight Saturday in the 300 block of E Purdue Street after a man entered a residence saying he was being chased by people with guns.

According to the call sheet, the man was still inside the residence at the time of the call, and the residents inside were scared of him.

A police report said officers found the man sitting on the dryer inside the residence and was “profusely sweating and talking gibberish.”

The responding officer said the man was not making any sense and was twitching and jumping at sounds around him. After stepping outside of the residence to speak, the officer observed the man was paranoid and concerned he was in danger.

When asked if he had taken any illicit narcotics, the man said he did not know.

According to the report, the man told police he was being chased by people with guns. He also said he did not know where he was or who the people were–only that he was scared.

The police report said the officer believed the man was paranoid from being intoxicated on alcohol or illicit narcotics, so he was arrested.

As the officer walked the man toward the Lubbock patrol vehicle, he continued to jump and lunge toward objects that were not there, according to the report. He also said the officer needed to get the people away from him and pointed next to him, but no people or vehicles around.

The report said the man was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.