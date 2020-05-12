LPD arrests one for overnight murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit arrested 22-year-old Christopher Carmona for his role in an overnight murder that occurred just after 3:30 a.m. today near 50th Street and Bangor Avenue.

RELATED STORY: Lubbock Police provide update on deadly shooting in Central Lubbock

Carmona was originally arrested at approximately 11 a.m. in the Metro Unit Offices without incident for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The investigation has determined the male victim and Carmona were involved in an on-going dispute over a relationship with a female. They were heard having a dispute outside at the King David Trails Apartments, located at 5401 50th Street, when Carmona discharged a firearm at the male victim. The victim ran from the scene toward 50th Street when Carmona fired several additional shots, striking the victim. The victim eventually collapsed in the 4900 block of Bangor Avenue.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

A murder warrant has been added to Carmona’s charges, and he continues to be held at the detention center on $250,000 bond for the murder.

(This is a press release from LPD)