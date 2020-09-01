LPD arrests suspect in aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested 17-year-old Tanner James Stone in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on August 25 just after 1:30 a.m. at Drug Emporium, located at 5109 82nd Street.

Stone was located in the 1300 block of 59th Street and taken into custody at 1 p.m. He was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

