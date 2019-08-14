LPD arrests a suspect related to disappearance of Slaton man

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department arrested a man in relation to the disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez, 79, of Slaton.

According to LPD, Toby Daughtry, 39, was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of 8th Street.

In a statement, police said Daughtry was seen by a Milam County Deputy walking along a highway on August 8. When the deputy made contact with him, he proceeded to tell the deputy he had driven Rodriguez’s car after obtaining it in Lubbock around August 3, police said.

After learning the car was associated with a Silver Alert, he and his accomplice, Amanda Blagburn, 33, drove the car to a secluded area near Milano and abandoned it, police said.

Police said the charge against Daughtry is unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police are currently searching for Blagburn.

Police said they are also searching for one more suspect who was caught on surveillance footage using Rodriguez’s debit card at a Dollar General.

Rodriguez is still missing.

The following is the full statement from LPD:

On Thursday, August 8, 2019, a Milam County Deputy spotted a man walking along a highway and stopped to see if he needed assistance. That man was Toby Daughtry, 11-28-1979. Upon contact with the deputy, he made statements regarding having driven Mr. Rodriguez vehicle. A Texas Ranger was called in to assist with interviewing Toby Daughtry. Mr. Daughtry revealed that he had obtained the vehicle in Lubbock, TX sometime after August 3. He told the Texas Ranger that he and Amanda Blagburn, 1-9-1986, drove the vehicle to Milam County Texas near the town of Milano, TX and abandoned it in a wooded secluded area after learning that the vehicle was associated with the Silver Alert for Mr. Celestino Rodriguez.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit obtained Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle arrest warrants for Toby Daughtry and Amanda Blagburn. Toby Daughtry was arrested today at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of 8th St. here in Lubbock and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Facility and booked in. Amanda Blagburn is still outstanding.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amanda Blagburn, Brett Garza or David Hampton is urged to call Crime Line at 80-741-1000.