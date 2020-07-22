LPD arrests three in prostitution operation

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:
On July 17, Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a daytime prostitution operation in the 600 block of Avenue Q which resulted in three arrests:
- Dustin Duke, 39
- Soliciting Prostitution M/B
- Ashley Roe, 32
- Prostitution M/B
- Jeffrey Brown, 32
- Soliciting Prostitution M/B
Members of our Special Operations Division are in the middle of on-going investigations regarding these cases and any further information cannot be released at this time.
Editor’s note:
Only one of the three suspects remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center by Wednesday.