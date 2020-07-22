LPD arrests three in prostitution operation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

On July 17, Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a daytime prostitution operation in the 600 block of Avenue Q which resulted in three arrests:

  • Dustin Duke, 39
    • Soliciting Prostitution M/B
  • Ashley Roe, 32
    • Prostitution M/B
  • Jeffrey Brown, 32
    • Soliciting Prostitution M/B

Members of our Special Operations Division are in the middle of on-going investigations regarding these cases and any further information cannot be released at this time.

Editor’s note:

Only one of the three suspects remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar