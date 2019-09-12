LPD asking for help locating 17-year-old wanted for felony

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Lubbock Police Department detectives asked the public for help in locating 17-year-old Mizarius Williams, who was wanted on felony charges.

LPD asked for anyone with information to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. A cash reward of $300 was also offered.

A spokesperson for Lubbock Police would not say on what charge Williams was wanted. She said it was part of his juvenile record.

In follow up questions from EverythingLubbock.com, police said there was a case from his juvenile record that later became the equivalent of a parole violation. Specific details were not released.

In Texas, age 17 is an adult for the purpose of criminal charges. In April, after he turned 17, Williams was arrested for both evading, and “evading with a previous conviction.” He posted bond and was released from jail.

As of Thursday, the evading case was still pending.