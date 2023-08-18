LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Friday asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect of a robbery back in July.

According to press release from LPD, officers were called to the 3400 block of Avenue Q at 4:01 p.m. on July 23.

The suspect entered a convenience store armed with a knife and demanded money from the cash register, LPD said. He then ran away.

The press release described the suspect as a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and about 180 pounds.

Image courtesy: Lubbock Police Department

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous, LPD said.