LPD asking for help identifying suspects connected to Fawver murder case

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is searching for two unidentified male suspects in connection to the murder of 67-year-old, Larry Fawver on July 13, 2019.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the two new suspects and believe they have ties to the Grand Prairie and possibly the Lubbock area.

On July 13th at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 5600 block of 122nd Street. Officers located Fawver and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Investigators urge anyone with information on the suspects to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Detective Price at (806) 548-4111.Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

