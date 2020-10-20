LPD asking for public help in identifying aggravated robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a suspect in the aggravated robbery of a Dollar General on October 10, according to a press release from LPD.

The following is press release from LPD:

Lubbock Police Officers are seeking information related to an aggravated robbery that occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Dollar General, located at 9604 University Ave.

The suspect entered the store through the main door, walked through a couple of aisles and then approached the front of the store. After waiting for the cashier to finish checking out customers, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled the store in a white Chevrolet truck. 

Anyone with information on the case or suspect should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

