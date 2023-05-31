LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced in a press release it was serching for a missing man.

Read the press release below for more details

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are

asking for the public’s help locating 60-year-old Wesley Rush.

Rush was last seen on foot in the 2400 block of 39th Street on May 25th. Rush is 5 feet 7 inches

tall, weighs 140 pounds and has green eyes and grey hair.

He often frequents the area of 34th Street and University Avenue.

If anyone has any information regarding Rush’s location, they are asked to call Detective

Thurman at (806) 775-2782