LPD asking for public’s help regarding double homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department held a press conference on Friday to update the public on their investigation on the double homicide that took place in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

17-year-old Garyonte Shepard and 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor both died at UMC from gunshot wounds.

LPD Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, said they have a few leads, but at this time no arrests have been made.

“We don’t know that they were targeted by the shooter,” Mitchell said. “We are still interviewing witnesses in regards to what happened that night,

we’re looking over video tapes to identify people that were there and conduct further interviews.”

Mitchell said they have surveillance footage inside the nightclub, but they need help piecing together what took place outside, where Shepard’s body was found.

“It’s that one lead,” Mitchell said. “One piece of evidence or information that most often cracks the case.”

Mitchell said any witnesses or people with cell phone video are urged to contact police, to help close this case.

“I can tell you what I have seen based on this short time period,” Mitchell said. “It’s unacceptable.”