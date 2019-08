Heather Casias (Photo provided by the Lubbock Police Department)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department requested the public’s help in locating Heather Casias.

She is wanted for her involvement in the murder of Celestino Rodriguez.

Casias is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall and weights 180 pounds. She has black/brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerber with LPD at 806-777-0396.