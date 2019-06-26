LPD asking for public’s help to locate suspects who shot elderly man

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate he suspects who shot an elderly man Monday morning.

The incident was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of Avenue Q.

When officers arrived on scene, they found James Baker, 79, with gunshot wounds.



Baker was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said he remains in critical condition.

LPD said it appears three male subjects force their way into Baker’s home and began shooting.

Baker was shot, but he was able get a gun and return fire at the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver or gray four door passenger car.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.



