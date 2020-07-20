LPD asks for help catching three wanted fugitives

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Monday asked the public for help catching three wanted fugitives.

According to LPD, Alvin Bracy Jr., 41, Bryan Jaquawn Young-Rector, 22, and Melissa Ann Castillo, 41, were all wanted by various agencies.

Bracy was wanted by LPD, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Pardon and Parole, according a flyer. Young-Rector was wanted for aggravated assault by LPD and the U.S. Marshals Service, and Castillo was wanted by LPD and the U.S. Marshals Service.

LPD encouraged anyone with information to call the Lubbock Crime Line at (806) 741-1000